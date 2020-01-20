Press highlights GSA’s raid on illegal pesticide factories

The Ghanaian press on Monday highlights the raid of over 25 illegal pesticide factories in the Accra metropolis by the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA).The Ghanaian Times reported that the factories were mostly operated in kiosks and metal containers, which also served as dwelling places for the illegal factory operators.

They produced insecticides such as, “Lumba Powerd; Super Killer; Kakyere Insecticides; Nopset Rat Killer; Septonic; Super Killer; Peace Commando and Express Liquid Insecticide Spray”.

The five-hour operation was led by the Director General of the GSA, Prof. Alec Doodo and supported by the Ghana Police Service.

The offices and retail outlets of the operators have been locked up to prevent them from continuing their nefarious activities.

The Daily Graphic says the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) exceeded its revenue target by 3.2 percent over a two-year period.