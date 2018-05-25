Press highlights gunfire in court, ruling party’s convention

The sporadic gunfire at the Federal High Court in Kano and the re-scheduling of the national convention of the ruling party are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Friday.The Guardian’s lead story highlighted the sporadic gunfire at the Federal High Court, Kano on Thursday.

The incident occurred as the police confronted angry supporters of former governor of Kano State, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Aminu Wali, and former Director General of the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Mansur Ahmad – all chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

This Day newspaper said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its National Convention from June 2nd to Saturday, June 23, 2018.

The newspaper quoted the spokesman of the party, Bolaji Abdulahi, as saying the inauguration of the new party executives will hold on Monday, June 25, 2018.

The Vanguard newspaper said President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate to confirm former Inspector-General of Police Musliu Smith as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The Leadership newspaper said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has told statesof the federation that they must begin to behave as countries in order to achieve their growth and development potentialities.

The Punch newspaper reported that the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army has arrested a soldier, identified simply as Emmanuel, for allegedly stabbing a colleague, David to death in Jos, Plateau State.

The Sun newspaper said the National Universities Commission (NUC) has declared 58 universities illegal.

The PM News reported that the House of Representatives’ move to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on the Peace Corps Bill failed on Thursday as the lawmakers voted against the second reading of the bill in Abuja.

The Nation newspaper said the controversy over the $16 billion power projects raged on with a highly-placed source linked with the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NPDHC), claiming that between $8.4 billion and $8.58 billion, out of the projected cash, was allocated.

The Tribune said the National Assembly is to transmit the 2018 Appropriation Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday for his assent.