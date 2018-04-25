Press highlights jailing of lawyer, commitment of Central Bank to recapitalisation

The jailing of a lawyer and his accomplice and the commitment of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to enforcing recapitalisation of banks policy dominate the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on Wednesday.The Ghanaian Times said an Accra Circuit Court has sentenced Accra-based lawyer Dominic Owusu-Sekyere for defrauding a businessman of $200,000.00 under the pretext of selling to him plots of land in a prime area in Accra.

His accomplice, Albert Kwadwo Coleman, a marketing officer, who played a major role in the fraud, was jailed five (5) years with hard labour.

The convicts made false claims to Mr. Ato Hamilton, that they had five plots of land at Cantoments, a prestigious area in Accra and managed to defraud him of the amount.

The Daily Graphic for its part says the Bank of Ghana has warned the various banks operating in the country that it will not revise its recent directive asking banks to reserve a certain amount of money to warrant their stay in business.

The apex bank has urged all commercial banks in the country to raise their minimum paid-up capital to GH¢400 million (about $100 million) by the end of December this year.

A second Deputy Governor of the BoG, Mrs. Elsie Awadzie, disclosed this at a breakfast meeting in Accra.

Mrs. Awadzie explained that careful analysis of the operations of the banks has shown that they needed to raise their capital requirements to salvage currency inflation and address the issue of high rate of non-performing loans.