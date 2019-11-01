Press highlights move to amend petroleum laws

The Ghanaian press on Friday highlights government’s move to amend two petroleum laws to increase oil production in the country.The Daily Graphic reports that the Exploration and Production Act, 2016 (Act 919) and the Petroleum Exploration and Production General Regulations, 2018 (L.I. 2359) are to be reviewed to give the oil production companies in the country the opportunity to increase their wells within their operation area to help increase oil production.

The newspaper said a bill is scheduled to be laid in Parliament in November to give a legal backing to them.

The Executive Vice President of Tullow Ghana, Mr. Kweku Awotwi, who made this known, said that oil companies in the country had various engagements with government to give them permission to explore other areas.

“There is a broad agreement that if we are able to access the other parts of our agreements, it will be positive for us at Tullow and the country.

The Ghanaian times, for its part, says the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Interior has recommended the decriminalisation of the possession of marijuana (wee) in the country.

The committee, chaired by Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong, noted that evidence has shown that the country should move away from imposing custodial sentences on people found with marijuana.