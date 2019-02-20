Press highlights police interrogation of Ashanti NDC kingpins over shooting incident

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday focuses on the quizzing of two staunch members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ashanti Region by the police, following an attack during their meeting on Monday that resulted in the death of a member of the party in Kumasi.The Daily Graphic says Messrs. Joseph Yamin and Kwaku AfrifaYamoah-Ponko, were on Tuesday interrogated by the police in connection with the attacks alleged to have been perpetrated by the Hawks, a vigilante group associated with the NDC in the region.

The newspaper said a source in the police hinted that they were quizzed based on intelligence report pointing accusing fingers at them.

They were also alleged to have been keeping items on them that could facilitate police investigations.

In the case of Mr. Yanoah-Ponko, his house was searched and picked from there for questioning at the Ashanti Regional Police Command, but no incriminating evidence was found and he was released later.

In the case of Mr. Yamin, the newspaper said he presented himself to the police for questioning, following reports that he was nowhere to be found.

Mr. Yamin is a former deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, while Mr. Yamoah-Ponko was a former Ejisu Municipal Chief Executive.