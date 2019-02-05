Press highlights poor performance of Cedi

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday highlights the poor performance of the Ghanaian currency, making it the worst performing currency in emerging markets.The Business and Financial Times says, “Cedi falls behind emerging market peers”, saying the Bank of Ghana interbank exchange as at February 1, 2019 shows that the cedi has depreciated by 2.6 percent, as against 0.1 for the same period in 2018.

It added that the cedi also depreciated by 8.4 percent against the US dollar, attributing it to the strengthening of the dollar by the US government.

The cedi is said to have started on a poor note, thereby resulting in the recent depreciation against major currencies early in the year.

The Ghanaian Times for his part, said the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Joseph Osei Owusu, has admonished the media to stop misinforming the populace by churning out biased reportage based on political affiliations.

The Daily Graphic zooms in on tension mounting at the Tema Port, where players in the import and export business are apprehensive over the implementation of a new port terminal.