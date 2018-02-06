Press highlights powers of prosecution request by Auditor General

The request from the Auditor General (A-G) for the state to grant him power to prosecute state looters dominates the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on Tuesday.The Daily Graphic said the A-G has requested for powers from the Attorney General’s Department (AG) to enable it prosecute officials and private individuals who have fleeced the nation of thousands of Ghanaian Cedis.

The A-G, Mr. Daniel Domelevo, who made this claim, explains that such powers have become necessary because his outfit was ready to fight corruption among the various state and private institutions.

He told a press conference that, “If the Attorney General gives me a fiat, which I have actually applied for, you will see me in action.”

According to Mr. Domelevo, the request follows the realisation that some state institutions have been granted powers to prosecute offenders in their sectors and mention the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Forestry Commission (FC).

The Ghanaian Times, on the other hand, states that a DNA machine procured by the nation’s leading hospital, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, has been resold to Trust Hospital, following failure by the former to pay for it.