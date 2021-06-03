Press highlights presentation letters of credence to 21 appointed envoys, others

The presentation of letters of credence to 21 appointed envoys by President Akufo-Addo and the charge on them to champion the Government of Ghana’s post-COVID-19 recovery agenda is one of the trending stories in the Ghanaian press on Thursday.The Graphic reports that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has presented letters of credence to 21 appointed envoys, urging them to champion the Government of Ghana’s post-COVID-19 recovery agenda.

The 15 Ambassadors and six High Commissioners comprise political appointees and careers diplomats.

They are Papa Owusu-Ankomah, High Commissioner to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland; Hajia Alima Mahama, Ambassador to the United States of America; Ms Khadija Iddrisu, High Commissioner to the Republic of Zambia; Mr Kwabena Okubi-Appiah, Ambassador to the Republic of Liberia; Oheneba Dr Lesley Akyaa Opoku-Ware, Ambassador to the Russian Federation; Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwa (Rtd), Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt; Mr Charles Asuako Owiredu, High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa; and Mr Francis Danti Kotia, Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The others are Mrs Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey; Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan, Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates; Mr Napoleon Abdulai, Ambassador to the Republic of Mali; Mrs Sylvia Naa Adaawa Annoh, Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark; Madam Barbara Akuorkor Benisa, High Commissioner to the Republic of Malta; Mr Yakubu Alhassan, High Commissioner to the Republic of Namibia; and Mr Samuel Yaw Nsiah, Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba.

The rest are Madam Christine Churcher, Ambassador to the Republic of Benin; Mr Damptey Bediako Asare, High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya; Alhaji Mohammad Habibu Tijani, Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Mrs Charis Obestebi-Lamptey-Zwennes, Ambassador to the Republic of Korea; Mr Michael Ofori-Atta, Ambassador-at-Large, and Mr Emmanuel Kwame Asiedu Antwi, Ambassador In Situ (Chief of Protocol).

At a short ceremony at the Jubilee House, Accra, where the President administered the Oaths of Office, Allegiance and Secrecy to the envoys, he asked them to prioritise Ghana’s post-COVID-19 recovery agenda at their duty post.

He said their selection and appointment came at a time when the entire world was reeling from and trying to recover from the devastation of the Coronavirus pandemic.

President Akufo-Addo stressed that the recovery of the nation should be the burden of all members of government, including the Ambassadors and High Commissioners.

The newspapers says that the Ghana Chamber of Technology and the German Agency for International Cooperation and Development (GIZ) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to undertake digital projects, including research and advocacy, to build a digital ecosystem for the accelerated development of the country.

As part of the agreement, there will be capacity building for industry players, learning and knowledge exchange workshops with other African information and communications technology (ICT) chambers and compliance training.

The MoU was signed under the GIZ digital transformation centre (DTC) in Ghana, an initiative that forms part of a Pan-African network of flagship projects by the agency to support the transformation process of the African continent.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Technology, Dr Augustina Odame, signed on behalf of the chamber, while the Head of the Network for Inclusive Economic Development (NIED) cluster at GIZ, Mr Gerald Guskowski, signed for the agency in Accra yesterday.

Mr Guskowski said over the last decade, digital transformation had taken an enormous push in Ghana, leading to high penetration of mobile money and increased digital payment systems which were driving financial inclusion.

“Ghana has proven that digital transformation is not just a trend; it is bringing meaningful change to society and the economy,” he said.

According to Mr Guskowski, opportunities created by the country’s digitisation drive informed the establishment of the DTC to provide support for the digital transformation agenda in the country.

He said the DTC would support existing projects and initiatives in the ecosystem, as opposed to starting new and isolated activities.

“The DTC’s approach to work includes building strong partnerships with the private sector, a good collaboration with stakeholders, such as academia, civil society and other innovative approaches,” Mr Guskowski said.

He said his outfit was a great partner of

The Graphic also reports that the Ministry of Finance has said it is fast-tracking the implementation of the Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and revitalisation of enterprise support (Ghana CARES) programme to accelerate the recovery of key sectors of the economy from the impact of the pandemic.

It has, consequently, established recovery units at some selected ministries to spearhead the implementation of identified programmes that pertain to those sectors.

Speaking at the 7th Economic counsellors dialogue in Accra yesterday, the Coordinating Director of the Ministry of Finance, Ms Eva Mends, said her outfit was also engaging the private sector to ensure its full participation in the implementation of the programme.

The annual dialogue is organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) to engage economic, commercial and trade counsellors of the various diplomatic missions in the country on ways to improve the business and investment climate in Ghana.

Ms Mends said the programme was not intended to address only the impact of the pandemic but also serve as a vehicle for transformation.

“This programme will focus on few sectors for results; we are focusing on trade and industry, agriculture, science and technology, digitisation and finance.

“We have engaged those ministries and developed compacts with them. These compacts are programmes that we have agreed upon to implement over the next three years for clear determined results,” she added.