Press highlights President Akufo-Addo’s assurance of working for interest of all Ghanaians in his second term, others

The assurance by President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that he will continue to work in the interest of all Ghanaians in his second term as President of Ghana and the announcement of 65 new COVID-19 cases by the Ghana Health Service are some of the leading stories in Ghanaian press on Monday.The Graphic reports that President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that he will continue to work in the interest of all Ghanaians in his second term as President of Ghana.

Addressing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, December 27 in Accra, the President said he would continue to work in the interest of not only the over 6.7 million Ghanaians that voted for him but also the over 6.2 million Ghanaians that did not vote for him in the December 7 Presidential election.

“I want to thank the people of Ghana for maintaining their confidence in our leadership of the nation, especially the over 6.7 million people who voted for me. But, in singling them out, I also want to assure the 6.2 million who did not vote for me that I will have their interest at heart and in mind in all that I do,” the President said to cheers from NPP Executives and thousands of supporters who gathered at the forecourt of the State House.

He also urged members of the NPP to use the occasion as an opportunity to recommit towards promoting democracy and good governance without discrimination.

President Akufo-Addo also stated that he will do everything on his part as President to safeguard Ghana’s democracy.

He charged all Ghanaians, irrespective of their political affiliation to work together towards securing the progress of the nation.

The newspaper says that the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced 65 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the country’s active case count to 871.

In a December 26 update, the GHS also revealed that the death toll remains 333.

The country now has a total cumulative case count of 54,286 and 53,082 recoveries from the illness.

The Greater Accra region remains the hotspot for the illness in the country with 509 active COVID-19 cases while the Ashanti region has 33 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, has disclosed that testing is ongoing to determine if the new variant of the Coronavirus is in the country.

This comes days after Nigeria recorded cases of the new variant of the virus which is said to be more infectious.

The Graphic also reports that the immediate past chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah has advised Ghanaian clergymen who refer to themselves as prophets to be wise and desist from predicting the outcome of elections.

According to Apostle Onyinah, true prophets do not bring confusion to nations with their prophecies but are rather epitomes of wisdom and knowledge.

In a sermon at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Thanksgiving Service Sunday, December 27, 2020 in Accra, the former leader of the Pentecost Church in Ghana noted that the office of prophets has been abused from ancient days till date.

He said: “One of the offices which have been abused from ancient days to contemporary times is the office of the prophet. There are true prophets but the true prophet must be an epitome of wisdom such that his or her ministry must not bring confusion into a nation.

“Unfortunately, one of the women prophetess mentioned in the bible called Noadiah followed money and gave a false prophecy about one leader called Nehemiah.

“It is my plea to those who call themselves prophets in our country that they will exercise patience and wisdom and not to prophesy on who is becoming President and who will not, and not to prophesy on the evils that some people are going through, whether they are going to die or not but give us the mind of God that will grow our economy and grow our nation. May the Lord have mercy on us”.