Press highlights public outrage over killing of journalist

The Ghanaian press on Friday highlights public outrage over the killing of a member of the world acclaimed Tiger Eye PI investigative team, Ahmed Hussein-Suale in Accra on Wednesday night.The Ghanaian Times, Daily Graphic and other newspapers gave front-page prominence to the report, publishing a picture of the under-cover investigative journalist, who was shot at Madina, a suburb of Accra, while responding to a distress call that his daughter had been admitted to hospital.

His assailants are said to have shot him three times in his BMW car with registration number AS 1928-Q, after police found three empty bullet shells from it.

His employer, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the famous investigative journalist, and other sympathizers, have expressed concern about the manner in which the man was killed.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has joined the list of people calling for strict investigations into the matter, while condemning the attack.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Former President John Dramani Mahama, National Media Commission (NMC) and other organised journalists groups have all condemned the attack.

The 31-year-old Ahmed, is said to have played an important part in the Number 12 video, which exposed corruption in football, but his identity was revealed in a video, “Who watches the Watchman”, screened by a member of Parliament, Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, warning Ghanaians to desist from entertaining him in their premises.