Press highlights reassigning of 2 ministers, others

The Ghanaian press on Friday highlights the reassigning of two ministers in the administration, who directly swapped positions.The Ghanaian Times reports that Mr. Bryan Acheampong, a former Minister of State, National Security, has been reassigned to the Interior Ministry as Minister of state, while his counterpart, Mr. Henry Quartey, deputy minister of Interior Ministry is now the Deputy Minister of National Security.

The newspaper said no reason was given for the swap.

The Daily Graphic, on the other hand, says Mrs. Emman Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of the Robert Mitchell Memorial Foundation, has appealed to the Ghana National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), to absorb the cost of diagnosing and treating cancer among children.

This, she explains, would ease the pain and burden of parents whose children are suffering from cancer.