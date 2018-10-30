Press highlights tax incentive to affordable housing developers, others

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday highlights government’s incentive to affordable housing developers and moves by the Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to reconstitute a new governing council for the closed university.The Business and Financial Times reports that in a bid to attract more real estate developers in the country into affordable housing project, the government has announced a tax holiday for imported goods for such purposes.

It also plans to make banks available to support real estate development, the sector minister, Samuel Atta-Akyea, announced at the 30th anniversary celebration of the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) in Accra.

The Ghanaian Times and Daily Graphic, both state-owned newspapers, reported the move by the King of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to resolve the impasse between KNUST students and the university authority.

The newspapers said the Minister of information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, told journalists that a new council would be announced on Friday to replace the interim council set up by the government to take steps to resolve the misunderstanding that broke out between the students and management, leading to violent destruction of property by the aggrieved students.