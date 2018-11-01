Press highlights unveiling of Ghana building code

The Ghanaian press on Thursday highlights the unveiling of “Ghana Building Code” to regulate the country’s building and construction industry by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.The Ghanaian Times reports that the 1,700-page document has 38 sections, covering the essential areas of the building and construction industry and that it is aimed at enhancing efficiency and high standards for residential and non-residential buildings.

The Vice President in an address at the launch said: “Ghana has been operating without a comprehensive building code since independence. Essentially, it has been free for all in the building and construction industry with no clearly defined standards.”

The Daily Graphic, for its part, says workers recruited under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) programme are to start work on Thursday.

About 100,000 youths have been recruited into the programme that seeks to give them hands-on work experiences in the various ministries, departments and agencies.

The Heritage Newspaper said the Ghanaian Parliament has condemned the killing of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khasoggi in the Saudi Embassy in Turkey.

The Business and Financial Times said an acute shortage of over 54 essential drugs has hit health facilities that depend on the National Health Insurance Schemes, following pilling debts.