Press highlights vetting of nominees for ministerial appointments, others

The report that the Appointments Committee of Parliament is to vet the President’s nominees for the positions of Minister of State and 39 Deputy Ministers, from Wednesday, June 2, 2021 is one of the trending stories in the Ghanaian press on Monday.The Graphic reports that the Appointments Committee of Parliament is to vet the President’s nominees for the positions of a Minister of State and 39 Deputy Ministers, from Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

The scheduled public hearing, which would end on Tuesday, June 15, will begin at 1000 hours on each day.

The Appointments Committee has, consequently, invited Memoranda on the nominees from the public for consideration.

They are to reach the Clerk of the Committee not later than Monday, 24 May 24, through the address: The Clerk, Appointments Committee, Parliament House, Accra, attentioned to Mrs Rosemary Sarkodie.

The Committee urged the public to note that Covid-19 protocols would be strictly adhered to.

Consequently, attendance at the Public Hearing shall be strictly by invitation, and be restricted to the nominee and four other persons only.

President Akufo-Addo submitted a list of the 39 nominees to the Speaker of Parliament on April 21, 2021.

The House would, however, resume business from recess on May 25, 2021.

The newspaper says that Mamdev Ghana Limited, a construction company together with its foreign partners, has embarked on a project to transform Cape Coast into a $10 billion green, smart and sustainable model city.

The project will transform Cape Coast, the first capital of Ghana, into a centre-piece of African history and in future present a model lifestyle and community development platform for Africa.

The project is officially dubbed the ‘Cape Coast Green City’ because Cape Coast is the nexus between tourism and educational development.

The initiative was birthed by Mamdev Ghana Limited, the lead consultant, in conjunction with Steady X and Haitech Technologies, an Information Technology firm, together with the chiefs and people of Cape Coast and championed by the Government of Ghana and persons in the diaspora.

At the launch of the project in Cape Coast last Saturday, the Chief Executive Officer of Mamdev, Mr. Kojo Mamphey, said Mamdev Ghana Limited had secured agreements and Memorandum of Understanding with several stakeholders and partner companies with regard to the project and was in the process to further secure investment and partner involvement with the focus on delivery, adding that the project would begin after all paper work had been concluded.

Mr. Mamphey said the project would be an anchor platform to enable partners and investors to fuse their capacities for a sustainable, diverse, integrated and strong development for the region.

The city is to be powered by green technology with smart system grids to build material types ranging from local raw materials such as bamboo, timber and masonry stones.

The Graphic also reports that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed condolences to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria following the tragic death of Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru.

“I express the deep condolences of the Gov’t and people of Ghana, and of myself personally, to President Buhari and the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the shocking, tragic deaths of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, other senior Nigerian military officers, in Friday’s plane crash.

Our hearts go out to their families, and may their souls rest in perfect peace,” President Akufo-Addo tweeted.

The incident happened last Friday at the Kaduna International Airport as the plane Lt Gen Attahiru was travelling tried to land in bad weather. Ten other officers, including the plane’s crew, also died.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said he was “deeply saddened” by the crash.

Gen Attahiru, 54, only took up his post in January in an overhaul of the military’s top brass.

It was part of the government’s plan to boost the military’s efficiency in fighting a more than decade-long jihadist insurgency.

The Nigerian Air Force said the incident happened as the plane was landing at Kaduna International Airport.

Friday’s crash comes three months to the day after a Nigerian military plane crashed short of a runway in the capital Abuja, killing all seven people on board.

The Times says that the Petroleum Commission (PC) has entreated fishermen to stay away from safety zones of offshore oil and gas installations to prevent threats to their lives and the assets, as the country records 34,074 incursions in seven years.

Data released by the Commission yesterday revealed that since 2014, averagely 5,000 incidents of fishermen intruding the safety zones are recorded annually, with 5,621 occurrences last year and 1,986 since January, this year.

“These breaches do not only place fishermen in grave danger but unnecessarily put critical offshore facilities and infrastructure at risk,” Egbert Faibille Jnr, the PC Chief Executive Officer said during an online workshop on Safe Sea Access Framework (SSAF) and Cumulative Impact Co-management platform.

The workshop enabled stakeholders to deliberate on how to implement the SSAF which had been developed to ensure peaceful co-existence of oil and gas, fisheries sectors and other users of the marine space, and the Platform to enable stakeholders to jointly manage oil and gas activities.

It was attended by representatives of the Commission, Ministry of Energy, Environmental Protection Agency, Fisheries Commission, Ghana Maritime Authority, International Oil Companies, International Finance Corporation and National Canoe Fishermen Council.

Section 77 of the Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Act, 2016, (Act 919) states: “Every petroleum facility/installation and well shall be surrounded by a safety zone established by the commission, in consultation with relevant authorities.”

The safety zone is an area extending 500 metres from any part of offshore installations.