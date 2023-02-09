Press spotlights minister’s invitation to foreign investors to invest in Ghana, others

The invitation extended to foreign investors by Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Jinapor, to take advantage of the progres-sive fiscal and legislative regime that ensures optimal benefits for investors to invest in Ghana is one of the leading stories in the Ghanaian press on Thursday.The Ghanaian Times reports that the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Jinapor, yesterday urged foreign investors to take advantage of the progres¬sive fiscal and legislative regime that ensures optimal benefits for investors to invest in Ghana.

“I ask you to be mindful of Ghana’s conducive investment climate, and take advantage of this enabling environment to invest in Ghana,” he said to a large gath¬ering of investors here, in Cape Town.

He was speaking before a panel discussion to present the “Ghana country case study” on Ghana Day: a day set aside specifically for Ghana to state its case before investors brought together at the 2023 Investment in Africa Mining Indaba, in South Africa.

The gathering included repre¬sentatives of Ghana’s regulatory bodies, ranking members of Parliament and Parliamentarians as well as government officials and representatives of other African countries

The three-day conference is a platform created to offer the inves¬tor community and African gov¬ernment officials, the opportunity to interact and identify investment in mining in Africa.

The Lands Minister reminded the investors that Ghana had a very stable democracy, which created the enabling environment for busi¬nesses to thrive.

“We respect the sanctity of con¬tract, and change of government, which is always done through peaceful elections, does not affect contract signed by the govern¬ment,” he said firmly.

He said with the country’s open society, vibrant economy, resilient democratic institution, and with respect for individual liberties, the rule of law, among others, Ghana was ready for business.

The newspaper says that Zeepay, the African fintech leader in the mobile money space, has received regulatory approval to bring its revolutionary mobile money services to Gambia, making it the fourth country alongside Ghana, Zambia, and Ivory Coast.

This marks another significant milestone as it continues to disrupt the traditional financial ser­vices sector and bring innovative and accessible financial solutions to Africa.

With its award-winning fintech platform, Zeepay is transforming the way Gambians send and receive money, both domestically and internationally.

The company’s partnership with MoneyGram, a global provider of money transfer and financial services, will enable Gambians to receive money directly into their Zeepay wallet and send money to over 150 countries, making cross-border transactions easier and more convenient than ever before.

“Zeepay’s mission is to bring financial services to underserved communities, and we are thrilled to bring our cutting-edge mobile money solutions to Gambia and further drive financial inclusion for all,” said Andrew Takyi-Appiah, founder of Zeepay, in a statement issued in Accra yesterday.

“Our innovative fintech platform opens up the local market and creates interoperability between wallet-to-bank and bank-to-wallet transactions, making financial services accessible to everyone,” he said.

Mr Takyi-Appiah said the rapid growth of Zeepay was a testament to the company’s innovative partnerships and the tenacity of its founder.

He said despite global economic challenges, Zeepay remained focused on its mission of bringing financial services to communities that have been left behind by traditional financial institutions.

“We are moving forward, and we look forward to entering even more markets in 2023,” Mr Kwesi Yankey, Board Chairman, said.

At a time when Africa is focusing on the integration of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement and financial inclusion, Zeepay’s entry into the Gambian market is a welcoming development.

The Ghanaian Times also reports that Ghana interna¬tional Christian Atsu Twasam, may still have been buried un¬der the rubble in the earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday dawn.

This conflicts with earlier spine-tingling reports that sug¬gested the Hatayspor of Turkey winger, has been found – 26 hours after the 7.8 magnitude quake that brought down thousands of buildings – and killing some 11,000 peoples, in several Turkish and Syrian cities.

The vice president of the club, Mustafa Ozat, had earlier told Radyo Gol that Atsu had been pulled out from the rubble – after hours of uncertainty, and whisked to hospital.

Ozat had insisted in an inter¬view too with BeIN Sports on Tuesday that several players and officials, including the talented Ghanaian winger, had been res¬cued from the rubble.

This was followed by an infor¬mation from the Ghana Am¬bassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, that she had been assured by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in that country that “Atsu has been found, res-cued, and been sent to a medical centre because he was found with injuries.”

That thrilling piece of informa¬tion brought huge relief to the nation and the family of the player as well.

But just as Ghanaians were thank¬ing God for what many described as “huge miracle,” emerged another update from Hatayspor that “Christian Atsu is still unaccount¬ed for.”

According to the club, the player could not be traced at any of the hospitals treating earthquake victims, adding that the one who was earlier alleged to have been retrieved, was actually not Atsu.

Club officials and agents yesterday also asserted that there is no video or photo evidence available to confirm Atsu’s rescue or admission to any medical facility, suggesting the Ghanaian philan¬thropist is still stuck underground.

Sources say the club’s officials were calling in all the hospitals, bellowing out his name and sending pictures around the hospitals “but was not there.”

Hatayspor team doctor, Gurbey Kahveci, has also confirmed that Atsu and the club’s sporting director Taner Savut, were yet to be found.

The 31-year-old Atsu last week¬end climbed off the bench in the 82nd minute to score a stunning free-kick in his club’s last game against Kasimpasa SK.

That only goal of the match saw the club sneak out of the rele¬gation zone to the 14th spot on the log of the 19-club Spor Toto Süper Lig.

Atsu featured in the Premier League for Newcastle United and Everton and joined Hatayspor in September, last year.