Press zooms in on repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon, others

The report that the repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon has been fixed for February 27 and March 7, 2021 and Prof. Soyinka’s statement that “Cattle imperialism under any guise is an obscenity to humanity” are some of the leading stories in the Nigerian newspapers on Friday.ThisDay reports that the repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon has been fixed for February 27 and March 7, 2021.

Most of the 46,000 Nigerian refugees fled troubled Borno State to neighbouring Cameroonian towns, mostly Minawao, at the peak of the Boko Haram crisis.The decision on the scheduled repatriation dates was taken after a tripartite commission meeting involved representatives of the federal government, Borno State Government and the Cameroonian Government.

The meeting, which was held last Wednesday, had in attendance the Cameroonian delegation led by the host country’s Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji; Governor of Far North Cameroon, Midjiyawa Bakary, and some humanitarian officials, as well as the Nigerian side led by Borno State Governor, Prof Umara Zulum; top officials from the Nigerian High Commission in Cameroon, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Malam Bashir Nura Alkali.

Others are the Ministry’s Humanitarian Director, Ali Grema; a representative of the Federal Commissioner of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Mr. Hassan Ejibunu; the governor’s Adviser on External and Liaison Services, Adamu Abbas, who is also a member of the Technical Working Group (TWG) established for the implementation of the tripartite repatriation agreement; a member of the House of Representatives representing Bama, Ngala, Kala-Balge federal constituency of Borno State, Zainab Gimba; the Director-General of Borno State Emergency Management Agency, and some other relevant officials.

A statement issued yesterday by Zulum’s spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau, read: “Following a two-day visit to Cameroon by Governor Zulum, a tripartite commission meeting held last Wednesday night has fixed February 27 and March 7, 2021, to commence the voluntary repatriation of Nigerian refugees towards resettlement in Borno State.

“About 46,000 Nigerians, mostly from Borno State, have been taking refuge in Minawao refugee camp located in Mokolo, far north region of Cameroon.”

The Guardian says that following the invasion of Professor Wole Soyinka’s Abeokuta residence by herdsmen and their cattle, the Noble Laureate, yesterday, berated Ogun State Police command for lying over the incident.

In a statement he personally signed in Abeokuta, Soyinka said, “Cattle imperialism under any guise is an obscenity to humanity.”

He promised to commence a process of public sensitisation on the need to eliminate open grazing and called on the police to join hands with the agenda as it progresses.

Making “a special practical plea,” he drew the attention of the Federal Government to the need to make cattle wagons a priority following the resurrection of the railways. “I grew up with the regular sight of those practical conveyances. It is time to bring them back.”

According to the Nobel Laureate, the most distressful aspect of his recent interaction with cows and herders was that it had created a most unwanted distraction from the ongoing life-and-death Nigerian narrative. “One has to take time off to deal with distortions and fake versions, while students are being reportedly waylaid and killed and/or kidnapped in Ondo and farmers are being slaughtered in my own state. In short, the killings continue, even as panels are being launched to enquire into immediate past human violations,” he said.

The newspaper reports that Nigerians, yesterday, expressed sorrow and paid glowing tributes as Lateef Jakande, the first civilian governor of Lagos State, died at the age of 91.

His remains, according to his family, will be buried today.

His third son, Seyi, said he died in his sleep on Thursday, around 11 a.m., in his Ilupeju home.

The Committee of Friends of the late former governor also confirmed the passing in a statement, which released details of the burial plan.

The statement was signed by Prof. Abisogun Leigh, former vice-chancellor LASU; Mr. Kamal Giwa; Prince Bayo Oshiyemi, Alhaji Gani Owolabi Dada; Mrs. Omolara Abeke Vaugh; and Alhaja Latifat Olufunke Gbajabiamila.

It read: “The committee of friends of LKJ, first civil governor of Lagos State wishes to announce the passing of our dear leader, the Baba Kekere of Lagos, Alhaji Chief Lateef Kayode Jakande, at the age of 91, which sad incident happened on Thursday, February 11, 2021.”

According to the statement, the burial rites will commence today, with prayers at No 2 Bishop Street, Ilupeju, Lagos State at 9 am.

The Vanguard says that the Federal and Lagos State governments yesterday warned organisers of #OccupyLekki protests to desist from their action slated for tomorrow or face their wrath.

Aside from both governments, Lagos State Police Commissioner, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, also advised the protest organisers to have a rethink but the organisers insisted that they would not be intimidated into backing down.

The organisers of the protest had said earlier in the week that it was meant to counter the pronouncement of Lagos State Panel on #EndSARS protest which gave Lekki Concession Company, operators of Lekki Toll Gate, the all-clear to restart operations.

This is even as another group of protesters vowed to counter the #OccupyLekki protest to save Lagos from further destruction.

Speaking on the planned protest at a media briefing in Abuja yesterday, Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the Federal Government would not fold its arms and allow another round of protests under the banner of the #ENDSARS movement.

The Punch reports that the Senate on Thursday summoned the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and Director General of the Security and Exchange Commission, Lamido Yuguda, over the decision of the CBN to restrict cryptocurrency in the country.

The decision was taken following a motion by Senator Istifanus Gyang and Tokunbo Abiru titled ‘CBN decision to stop financial institutions from transacting in cryptocurrencies and matters arising therefrom’.

The Senate asked its committees on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions, Capital Market, and that of ICT and cybercrime to summon Emefiele and Yuguda.

The CBN governor and DG SEC are expected to brief the panels on the opportunities and threats of the cryptocurrency on the nation’s economy.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, asked the joint committees to listen to Emefiele and Yuguda, and submit their report for the consideration of the Senate in plenary within two weeks.

Leading the debate on the issue, Gyang noted that the CBN issued a directive stopping all financial institutions from transacting in cryptocurrencies.

He said the CBN decision was a follow up to its earlier directives in January 2017 and February 2018 which forbade banks not to use, hold, trade and /or transact in cryptocurrencies.