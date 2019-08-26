The government of Norway has been urged to review the Norwagian citizenship of Cho Ayaba Lucas, Commander in Chief of the Ambazonia Defence Forces that have reportedly committed several atrocities in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

In an open letter addressed to the goverment of Norway by a group of Cameroonian rights group and activists, described the decision from Norway as scandalous and urged the country to show the morality it has always prided itself in by withdrawing the citizenship from Ayaba Cho.

“Ayaba Cho Lucas, the murderous commander-in-chief of the notorious Ambazonian Defence Forces that is causing serious havoc in the two speaking regions of Cameroon has been granted Norwegian nationality. This act by Norway to harbour and protect a killer has attracted widespread condemnation across the world,”the rights group said.

“Many are questioning how a country like Norway, where morality is prided, could go down such low to bestow their citizenship on somebody like Cho Ayaba Lucas, generally and rightly considered as the architect of all the atrocities committed in the two English speaking regions of Cameroon for the past three years.

Cho Ayaba who recently earned a Ph.D from the University of Middlessex has been championing school boycotts in the North West and South West regions for the past three years. The activists have put the Norwegian goverment to task by asking if they can allow such situation to prevail in their country.

Cho Ayaba’s atrocities are well documented with his ADF forces noted for burning of schools, kidnapings for ransoms, maiming and killing of civilians who have braved ghost town calls to go about their daily activities.

Some atrocities of Cho Ayaba and his militia

The Ambazonian Defence Forces, commanded by Cho Ayaba Lucas have set ablaze schools, hospitals, destroy private property, kidnapped teachers and students, extorted huge sums of money from business operators, brutalized some, beheaded others in a bid to stop schools from operating.

On February 5, 2017 Government Technical High School, Barombi-Kang was burnt down, while on May 17, 2017, GHS Kumbo was razed to dust. Equally on March 9, 2017 GSS Barombi-Kang too was burnt down. July 28, 2017 saw the burning down of the administrative block of GHS Kembong. This was followed on July 31, 2017 by the gutting down by fire of GHS Afab. On September 20, 2018 a locally fabricated bomb exploded in a classroom in GTTC Bonadikombo in Limbe I subdivision.

On January 19, 2018, the administrative block of GHS Balikumbat in Ngoketunjia division was burnt down. This was followed by the burning down of the girl’s dormitory of St Rita’s College in Nkambe on January 23, 2018. The students only survived because they had moved to the refectory.

Cho Ayaba’s militia attacked the teachers of GSS Mbeta in Nguti subdivision and many of the teachers were wounded. And on January 29, 2018 more than 50-machete carrying terrorist stormed GHS Bangem and chased away students from classes. This led to total panic and school going children in the entire division deserted schools. On February 1, 2018 armed hoodlums broke into Seat of Wisdom College in Menji, Lebialem and held hostage three Reverend sisters teaching there. February 21, 2018 was bloody as terrorists kidnapped and assassinatedEjolle Patrick, the Head Teacher of Government Primary School Etam, accusing him of collaborating with government authorities. On April 10, 2018 terrorists storm schools in Ngussi and Nyassosso in Kupe-Muanenguba division and on April 25, 2018, Mr Ashu Thomas Nkongho, Discipline Master in GBHS Kossala in Meme was assassinated in school. Mrs Enanga, Principal of GBHS Buea was kidnapped on May 25 2018.

Since 2019, Ayaba Cho’s boys have multiplied their atrocities. Recently, they burnt down the Kumba District Hospital and a pregnant woman who was in the hospital was burnt alive. They beheaded a teacher in the North West region, beheaded soldiers, cut the fingers of CDC workers and the fingers of a teacher in Bafut whose mouth too was severely severed to prevent him from teaching.

“With this litany of atrocities perpetrated by Ayaba Cho and his militia, Cameroonians are asking Norway to withdraw from him their nationality, arrest him and hand over to the International Court of Justice to be tried for crimes against humanity,” the activists asked.

The reaction of the Norwegian government is highly anticipated if they are really serious to help Cameroon fight terrorism, the activists hoped.