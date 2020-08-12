Pressure on UN to ask Cameroonian authorities account for Wazizi’s death

The international organisation that defends rights of journalists, Reporters Without Borders, RSF has urged the United Nations to put pressure on the Cameroonian Government to shed light on the circumstances that led to the death of Samuel Ajieka Abuwe aka Wazizi days after he was arrested.

In a release issued Tuesday August 11, RSF says in the absence of an investigation as promised by President Paul Biya, it has referred Samuel Wazizi’s case to three UN special rapporteurs on extrajudicial executions, freedom of opinion, and torture with the aim of getting them to put pressure on the Government to shed light on the journalist’s death and have those responsible face the law according to international standards.

The organisation says its doubts the legality of Samuel Wazizi’s arrest as well as the version given by the Government on his death, indicating he died from severe sepsis and maintains he must have died as a result of torture by soldiers.

“The government’s version is riddled with inconsistencies and we doubt that we will learn the truth from the promised investigation…”

“We therefore urge the United Nations to do everything in their power to ensure that the circumstances resulting in Samuel Wazizi’s death are established.” Paul Coppin, the head of RSF’s legal unit said.

Accused of collaborating with Separatist fighters, the presenter of Buea-based Chillen Media Television, CMTV was arrested by the police on August 2, 2019. Five days later, soldiers reportedly transferred him to the headquarters of the 21st Motorized Infantry Battalion in Buea.

Six days later, Wazizi was taken to the Central Services of the Judicial police of the National Gendarmerie in Yaounde under military security.

According to the Ministry of Defence, on arriving Yaounde, Samuel Ajiekah Abuwe presented health issues and was immediately transferred to the Yaounde Military Hospital for proper treatment where he ended up by giving up the ghost on August 17, succombing to severe sepsis.