Pretoria: Another minister tests positive for Covid-19

South Africa’s Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, is in self-quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Presidency announced on Tuesday.According to the high office, Mthembu took his Covid-19 test early on Monday after displaying some symptoms and was found positive for the deadly virus.

“As per Covid-19 regulations, Minister Mthembu as well as those who have come in contact with him, will immediately self-quarantine,” the Presidency said.

“Mthembu remains in high spirits and wishes all those who are also fighting the coronavirus a speedy recovery,” the office added.

Mthembu is the fourth member of the executive who has tested positive in the past week, and the ministers are currently receiving medical treatment while in home isolation, the office said.

Testing positive for the virus in the past week are Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Boitumelo Moloi, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Deputy Minister Obed Bapela, and Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, the presidency said.

The virus has killed over 33,000 people since its outbreak in March last year in South Africa.