Pretoria welcomes S/Sudan’s peace initiatives

South Sudan’s recent effort to implement its Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict (RARC) in that country was a welcome move, South African Deputy President David Mabuza said on Tuesday.Mabuza said this in his capacity as a Special Envoy to Juba during which he welcomed the outcome of a meeting of Regional and International Special Envoys to South Sudan held on 25-26 October 2019 in Djibouti.

The deputy president also said he welcomed the communique issued on the occasion of the tripartite summit on the RARC in the South Sudan held in Entebbe (Uganda) on 7 November 2019.

“We welcome both outcomes of the meeting of the special envoys and the communique of the tripartite summit as a demonstration of the significant progress being made towards the total resolution of conflict and bringing stability in South Sudan.

“South Africa will continue to support all efforts that are meant to enhance the complete implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on South Sudan,” Mabuza said.

The tripartite summit leadership is made up of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni; Abdalftah Alburhan A. Al Rahman, the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan and President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan.

Museveni and Al Rahman, as co-guarantors to the RARC of South Sudan, convened the meeting, according to the presidency here.

Rick Machar, the chairperson of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition and Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, the Special Envoy of Kenya on South Sudan, were also in attendance at the Entebbe meeting, the office said.

Mabuza will also engage in regional consultations to further mobilise for the full implementation of this agreement in order to achieve lasting peace and development in South Sudan, the world’s newest nation.