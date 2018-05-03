Primary elections spark divisions in Zimbabwe ruling party

All is not well in Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU PF amid friction triggered by highly volatile internal polls to choose candidates for forthcoming general elections.Following a weekend of high drama during which supporters of rival candidates clashed across the country, things came to a head on Thursday when hundreds of ZANU PF supporters protested at the party’s headquarters in Harare against the alleged imposition of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s nephew as a candidate in primary elections.

The protesters, some of whom were chanting anti-Mnangagwa slogans, accused the Zimbabwean leader of imposing his nephew Tongai Mnangagwa as a prospective parliamentary candidate for Harare South constituency.

ZANU PF primary elections in the constituency had to be postponed on Sunday after Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) spokesperson Douglas Mahiya protested.

One of the people who engineered Mnangagwa’s dramatic rise to power in November last year, Mahiya is eyeing the Harare South constituency

.The placard-carrying ZANU PF protesters threatened to decampaign Mnangagwa in forthcoming presidential elections, which are expected to be held simultaneously with parliamentary and local government polls in July.

They threatened to vote for the main opposition presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa who will contest on the ticket of the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance, an alliance of several opposition parties.

The ZANU PF primary elections were marred by reports of irregularities, including violence and intimidation of rival supporters.

Mnangagwa’s special adviser – and ZNLWVA chairperson – Christopher Mutsvangwa warned on Wednesday that the Zimbabwean leader may lose the July presidential polls following the imposition of “weak” candidates to represent ZANU PF in most of the country’s 10 provinces.

Mutsvangwa himself lost the primary elections to a little known ZANU PF supporter in Norton constituency, about 40km southwest of Harare.