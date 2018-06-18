Prince Harry told Meghan’s dad to ‘give Trump a chance’: interview

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas on Monday said that new son-in-law Prince Harry had urged him to give President US Donald Trump “a chance” in comments likely to cause discomfort for the royal family.

Thomas Markle told ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB) that Harry had said “give Donald Trump a chance,” adding: “I sort of disagreed with that, but I still like Harry, that’s his politics, I had my politics.”

When asked by host Piers Morgan if he believed the prince was a Trump fan, he responded “I would hope not, now.”

The comments will raise awkward questions for Harry, who is expected to remain largely apolitical.

Markle also said that during a “loose conversation” with Harry, the prince had said Brexit was “something we have to try” although “there was no real commitment to it”.

“I think he was open to the experiment,” added Markle.

The 73-year-old said his daughter had cried when he informed them he wouldn’t attend the wedding due to heart surgery — amid a furore after he was found to have received payment for staged paparazzi photographs.

Markle told GMB that he had agreed to the photographs in order to present a better image, but “obviously all that went to hell, and I feel bad about it.”

He ended up watching the wedding from California, with Prince Charles taking his place and walking Meghan down the aisle.

“I was very upset that it wasn’t me,” he said, but added “I can’t think of a better replacement than someone like Prince Charles.”

“The unfortunate thing for me now is I’m a footnote in one of the greatest moments in history rather than the dad walking her down the aisle. That upsets me somewhat.”

He called his new son-in-law a “great” and “interesting guy”, and expects the couple to try for children soon.

Recalling the moment when Harry asked him for the right to marry his daughter, Markle told the prince: “You are a gentleman, promise me you will never raise your hand against my daughter and of course I will grant you my permission.”