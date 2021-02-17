Prioritise media in COVID-19 vaccination programme – Watchdog

A media watchdog has called on the Zimbabwean government to include journalists among the first priority groups listed for the COVID-19 vaccination rollout programme.The Zimbabwe chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) said its request is informed by the fact that the media was declared an essential service in terms of Zimbabwe’s COVID-19 regulations.

“Journalists, together with other essential priority groups, are frontline workers that need to be prioritised as well given the critical role they play in keeping the nation informed on developments and measures the government is taking to contain the COVID-19 pandemic,” the watchdog said.

It noted that by virtue of its fundamental and normative role of informing and educating, the media is key to the coverage of the immunisation rollout, which is set to begin on February 18 with health workers and security personnel being prioritised.

“Journalists are frontline workers that risk their lives as they collect and disseminate information hence the need to prioritise their health and safety.

“The media can, therefore, not be left out for later consideration as journalists will be reporting from the frontline as the country rolls out immunisation of the essential groups identified to receive the first jabs,” MISA Zimbabwe said.

It called on the government to work closely with the Zimbabwe Media Commission, media houses and media representative organisations on how best to implement the immunisation for journalists as they are a critical component of the sectors and groups that have been declared essential services.

The call by MISA Zimbabwe comes in the wake of the recent announcement by the Zambian government that journalists would be among the first recipients of the COVID-19 vaccines when they arrive in the country.