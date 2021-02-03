Pro PM Abiy Ahmed rallies held across Ethiopia’s Oromia towns

Pro Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed rallies were held Tuesday in several towns of Ethiopia’s Oromia region to support the premier’s ‘good governance, economic and political reforms.”The demonstrators echoed slogans praising contributions of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in the social, economic and political arenas since he took office in April, 2018.

The supporters appreciated the reform and progress the country has witnessed in several areas of engagements under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed pledging continued support for his efforts.

They also denounced anti government forces which they said are perpetrating to hold back the reform and destabilize the nation through various anti-peace activities.

Supporters said that they recognize changes registered in the political sphere and measures taken by the government to preserve law and order in the country.

The demonstrations among other places took place in Shashemene, Dodola, Asela, Bale Robe, Bedele, Adama, Dukem, Gelan, Sebeta, Sendafa, Burayu, Yabelo, and in Wellega towns.

“We condemn anti-peace activities of TPLF-Shene group”, “We continue support to Our Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Leader”, “Praising heroes is a values among Oromo people”, “Law enforcement measures shall continue ”, and “Peace and Unity among peoples shall prevail”, are among the slogans the supporter have resonated in the rally.