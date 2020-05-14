Prof Ngoh’s book on Cameroon’s history nominated for literary award

Professor Victor Julius Ngoh has been nominated in one of the categories of the seventh edition of the Grand Prix of Literary Associations.

His book, Cameroon 1884 – Present was nominated in the Research category after it was endorsed by the Organisation of Rural Education Simplicity, ORES.

The book will be up in the category alongside Le Djihad à Ke-Macina by Ali Tounkara and Bassirou from Mali and La construction de la Nation en Afrique by Sengal’s Papa Ogo Seck.

Published in May 2019, Cameroon 1884 – Present, is a 465-page historical work that dissects the over 134-year history of Cameroon in eleven chapters.

It takes the reader through from the period of colonisation and the establishment of a German protectorate, right up to the period of the socio political crisis in the North West and South West Regions as well as the 2018 Presidential election.

Another Cameroonian, Gaston Paul-Effa will also be eyeing to scoop an award after his book La Verticle du Cri was nominated in the Belles Lettres Category following an endorsement from the Maison de La Culture Fraçaise.

The two Cameroonians will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of previous compatriots like Professors Jacques Fame Ndongo and Magloire Ondoa who have been winners at previous editions.

Apart from the two categories, organizers will equally hand in a prize of the Grand Prix de Mémoire; a posthumous award that was awarded to Francis Bebey during the first edition in 2013. The Grand Prix des Mécènes which has also been awarded to Guillaume Oyônô Mbia (2014) and Jean-Marc Ela (2018) will also be on offer.

The award night that usually holds at the Institut Français in Yaounde has not yet been scheduled as organisers continue monitoring the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Grand Prix of Literary Associations which is at its seventh edition was initially launched in Cameroon in 2013. Back then, it was defined as bilingual English-and-French literary prizes awarded on the proposals of literary associations, especially in the Research and Belles-Lettres (prose) categories.

However, in 2015, the prize was open to works in other languages with a focus on other African languages.