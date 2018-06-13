Professor Mvesso begins final journey beyond

Professor Andre Mvesso who died a month ago begins his final journey to the world beyond this weekend and friends, families and colleagues pay their last respects.

Since Monday June 11, prayers have been organised at his residence in Nkoabang in the outskirts of Yaounde and a wake keep without corpse would hold today at his residence as from 8pm.

His corpse will be removed at the Yaounde Teaching Hospital (CHU) and transported to the Amphithetre 700 of the University of Yaounde I for academic honours, followed by a mass at the Cathedral of the Yaounde Metropolitan Archdiocese.

The corpse will later be transported to his native Elig Akeng still in the Centre Region where there will be another wake keep before burial the following day.

Professor Andre Mvessor died at the age of 65 on May 14, 2018 after a brief illness. He was one of the pioneers in the Science of Education in Cameroon and served as Secretary General at the University of Dschang.

This fine write also saw his career take him to the University of Buea where he served as Dean of the Faculty of Education.

The last book he wrote « Lucie ou le Retour au pays », published in 2015 brings out his talent and activism in PanAfrican debates.