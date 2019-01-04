Profile of Cameroon’s New Prime Minister

Chief Dr. Joseph Dion NGUTE has just been appointed as the new Prime Minister of Cameroon.

The new Head of Government appointed today by President Biya will now take over Philemon’s Yang position. He will be responsible for the enforcement of the laws of the land.

Below is the profile of Cameroon’s new PM.

Born on March 12, 1954 in Bongongo Barombi in the Ndian division of the South West region.

From 1966 to 1971, he studied at High School in Buéa, where he obtained the GCE Advanced Level. From 1973 to 1977, he studied at the University of Yaoundé and obtained a law degree. From 1977 to 1978, he enrolled at Queen Mary College, University of London, where he obtained a Master’s degree in Law. And, from 1978 to 1982, he attended the Ph.D. program in Law at the University of Warwick in Great Britain.

Since 1980, he has been lecturer at the University of Yaounde II. On June 19, 1986, he was appointed Deputy Director General of the National Center for Administration and Judiciary. On March 11, 1991, he became Director General of ENAM, cumulatively with his duties as Acting Director General of CENAM (1993 – 1995). On December 7, 1997, he held the position of Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of the Commonwealth.

Before his appointment today, he was the Minister in charge of Special duties at the Presidency.