Prominent Rwanda businessman arrested over forgery

Published on 28.12.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

One of the Rwanda’s prominent businessmen Paul Muvunyi who became prosperous by investing in the hospitality industry has been arrested for allegedly forging documents to take ownership of landed properties located in the west of the country, a police source revealed Monday.The spokesperson of the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) Dr  Thierry Murangira declined to elaborate on charges against the Rwandan tycoon because the case was under investigation for alleged criminal activities.

He was arrested with four other suspects including retired Col Eugène Ruzibiza, a former senior military commander in western Rwanda, it said.

Muvunyi runs a chain of hotels including Kivu Safari Lodge, which is located in Western Province.

According  to charge sheet, the defendants were involved in a conspiracy to use forged documents for controversial business activities.

