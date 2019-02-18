Promote2019: Cameroon’s Prime Minister to officially launch fair

Cameroon’s Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute will today, officially launch the biennial exhibition trade fair Promote which opened at the courtyard of the Yaounde Conference Centre, Saturday February 16, 2019.

Prior to today’s launch, companies and institutions have reportedly been building up stands.

This year’s exhibition has close to 984 exhibitors are from Cameroon and 30 foreign countries including the USA, UK, Germany and South Africa. The exhibitors range from large multinationals to small and medium sized enterprises that have come to showcase the goods and services they produce.

The event is expected to run from 16th to 24th February is being organised under the theme: “Business and Sustainable Development.”