Protesters tear-gassed in Khartoum

Security forces in the Sudanese capital Khartoum applied tear-gas on protesters who took to the streets on Sunday, calling on the country’s new military rulers to step down.There are unconfirmed reports suggesting that one of the demonstrators was shot dead while attending a rally in Khartoum, one of several cities where thousands of protesters had responded to a call to ‘occupy the streets to force the military regime out’.

The security forcesSaturday dispersed a rally by members of the Sudanese Professionals Association which has been spearheading the protest movement since it began late last year.

Witnesses spoke of a heavy security presence over the weekend in the Sudanese capital and the second city Omdurman where protesters chanted slogans critical of the security forces who are accused of gunning down dozens of civilians earlier this month.

Sudan descended into violent streets protests last December and ultimately led to the overthrow by the military of long-term strongman Omar al-Bashir in April.

He had been in power since leading an army coup in 1989.