Protests: Police barricade Zimbabwe opposition party HQ

Armed riot police on Friday barricaded the headquarters of the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance as a tense Harare anxiously waited for the outcome of an impasse over planned MDC Alliance protest.Dozens of police officers blocked roads leading to the MDC Alliance national headquarters in central Harare, a day after the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) issued a prohibition order banning an anti-government protest that had been called for by the opposition party.

As required by law, the MDC Alliance informed the police two weeks ago that it would be holding demonstrations in Harare and other cities to protest worsening economic conditions.

ZRP spokesman Paul Nyathi however announced on Thursday night that the police had not authorised the protest, claiming that law enforcement agencies feared that the demonstrations would turn violent.

The MDC Alliance said on Friday that it had filed an urgent High Court application seeking the lifting of the ban.

Police mounted roadblocks on major roads leading into the Harare central business district on Friday and searched vehicles and passengers for alleged dangerous weapons.

Harare streets were deserted, with very few shops open and not much public transport vehicles.