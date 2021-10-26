Protests rock post-coup Sudan

A second day of protest has rocked the Sudanese capital Khartoum as demonstrators voice their anger against the military coup which swept aside the transition government.Chanting anti-coup slogans and demanding the release of detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the protesters have been erecting barricades across the city.

There were clashes between the protesters and security forces in several districts of Khartoum with reports suggesting that more than ten people have been killed since the protest against the coup began on Monday.

Security forces have been deployed to guard public landmarks and other installations as the protest shows no sign of abating.

PM Hamdok was on Monday moved to an undisclosed location after refusing to issue a statement in support of the coup, said the Information ministry, still apparently under the control of Hamdok’s supporters.

There were reports of ministers being rough-handled and beaten up by soldiers arresting them.

The government has since been dissolved by the apparent leader of the insurrection, Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan, who said Sudan has been rocked by political bickering.

The Information ministry also said tens of thousands of people opposed to the coup had taken to the streets and had been targeted by gunfire near the main military headquarters in the capital.

The US, UN, EU, UK and the Arab League have expressed deep concern about the unfolding situation in Sudan.