Prudential Beneficial Insurance Joins Fight against Breast Cancer at The Laquintinie Hospital, Douala Cameroon

Prudential Beneficial Insurance, during this month of October dedicated to creating awareness in the fight against breast cancer, is proud to have taken active part in the fight against breast cancer by providing some much needed assistance to the oncology department of the Laquintinie Hospital in Douala.

This support in the form of medical equipment was handed over with he objective of enabling them to reinforce the management of cancer patients in their healthcare institution. On 14 October 2022, Prudential Beneficial mobilized their team and visited the patients of this department in charge of managing rest cancer to give them their encouragement in the face of this dangerous disease.

This donation came in due time, and we are extremely grateful. These blood pressure monitors, glucometers, pulse oximeters, and weighing scales will be of great benefit to all our patients. You identified the medical equipment that the department needs the most every day. With all of these, the management of patients will undoubtedly be improved. In addition, thanks to your generosity, the patients waiting room will from today, have chairs to support in the queuing process.

We really needed them; testified Dr. Fonkwa, Chief of the Oncology ward at Laquintinie Hospital. The General Manager of Prudential Beneficial Insurance, Mr. Nkwenti Brain emphasized on the fact that our vocation is to help people get the most out of life. As a healthccare partner, we are committed to supporting healthcare professionals in the management of the patients that come to them on a daily basis and also give hope to all these men and women who are going through health challenges .

Always at the forefront in the fight for better health for all, the company donated 75.000 USD to an NGO in the fight against the COVID 19 pandemic. About Prudential Beneficial Insurance Prudential Beneficial Insurance is a merge of two companies- Prudential PLC and Beneficial Group. Together, they have more than 100 years of experience in the insurance sector and believe that they will do better what they know how to do: provide insurance and savings solutions best suited to everyone needs.

