Punish South Sudan truce violators, Troika urge IGAD

The special envoys of Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States known as the Troika countries, have urged the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) to punish perpetrators and violators of the ceasefire agreement signed by South Sudan’s warring sides.The push came after the peace talks between South Sudan’s protagonists in Addis Ababa ended without any breakthrough on Wednesday.

The envoys stressed that IGAD and the African Union should demonstrate their commitment in bringing lasting peace to South Sudan by taking institutional measures against violators in accordance with the investigation of Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM).

The CTSAMM monitors the warring parties through its Monitoring and Verification Teams (MVTs) located in 12 of the most conflict-affected parts of South Sudan.

The MVTs have reported 19 violations of the ceasefire agreement since its signing on December 21, 2017, US envoy Shoo-Can said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

“It is time to enforce the agreement and hold the violators accountable.

“The parties cannot hope to reach peace or narrow the trust deficit without first silencing the guns and protecting the population within South Sudan,” he stressed.

Stating that violation of the ceasefire agreement was regretful.

The Norwegian envoy to South Sudan Erling Sjkonsberg warned that “unless the fighting stops and the perpetrators are held accountable, durable peace will not come to South Sudan.”

He added that the violence on the ground undermines the prospects for peace and impedes humanitarian assistance.

Sjkonsberg called on all parties to show maximum flexibility and willingness to compromise for the benefit of the people of South Sudan.

UK’s envoy to South Sudan, Christopher Trott said “We can only achieve sustainable peace in South Sudan if the conflict stops. Not next month, not next week, not tomorrow the conflict needs to stop today,”

He appreciated the parties’ recommitment to the cessation of hostilities agreement but warned that “a commitment on paper is not the same as stopping the guns on the ground.”

“What we need to see consequences for those who violate the commitments that they make in order the people in South Sudan should be able to hold them accountable for their actions” he stressed.