Q1-2018: Senegal’s cotton production drops sharply

Senegal’s cotton production, in the first quarter of 2018, registered a sharp drop of 52.1 percent, compared to the same period in 2017, APA learned from the Textile Fiber Development Company (SODEFITEX).According to data from this company, production increased from 13,363 tonnes in the first quarter of 2017 to 6,400 tonnes in the first quarter of 2018, representing a reduction of 6,963 tonnes.

This deficit is mainly due to export sales, which fell by 36.1 percent to reach 2,948 tonnes, against 4,611 tonnes in the first quarter of 2017.

On a monthly basis, cotton production follows the same downward spiral, with an increase from 1,512 tonnes in February 2018 to 766,8 tonnes a month later.