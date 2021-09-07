Qatar 2022: Minister happy with S/Africa’s World Cup march

International › APA

Published on 07.09.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

South Africa’s Bafana Bafana are off to a good start after beating Ghana’s Black Stars 1-0 at the Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium on Monday, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has said.Bafana Bafana are now Group G leaders with four points, setting them on the road to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022. 

This comes after they collected one point during a goal-less draw against neighbouring Zimbabwe last Friday.

“Congratulations to our youngest looking Bafana Bafana who proved to be too much for Ghana throughout the 90 minutes,” Mthethwa said on Tuesday.

“This result will go a long way in giving hope to a nation that has been starved of victories,” the minister said, as he commended head coach Hugo Broos for the victory.

The team is expected to face Ethiopia in Addis Ababa on 6 October for their next FIFA World Cup qualifier.

