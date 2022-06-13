QATAR 2022: Paul Biya Offers 181 Millions FCFA To Indomitable Lions

The head of States President Paul Biya has ordered that the sum of 18 million FCFA to be disbursed tp the senior men’s national football selection, as special prize for the team’s qualification to the 2022 World cup in Qatar.

The information was disclosed by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education Pr. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi. In a letter addressed to the captain pof the lions , Vincent Aboubakar, Minister of Sports said the special bonus is in line with a promise made by president Paul Biya prior to the qualification.

” I have the honour to inform you that due to the brilliant qualification of our national team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Head of States has given his accord for an exceptional prize to be given to the lions” the Sports Minister wrote.

He added ” This match bonus worth 181 million FCFA will be deducted from the coffers of the Ministry of Sports and Physical and according to the rules of partition, will be deposited in the individual bank accounts of the teammates and technical staff of the national team” the letter reads.

Cameroon defeated Algeria in March this year in the play-offs to qualify for the world cup in Qatar.

report -GP