Qatar 2022 qualifier: Free tickets for vaccinated S/African fans

Published on 08.09.2021

South Africa’s football authorities will hand out free tickets to vaccinated football fans attending the next World Cup qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Ethiopia, South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan has announced.Speaking during the launch of the Vaccination Social Mobilisation Campaign in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Jordaan said SAFA would distribute 50% of the tickets available for the match against Ethiopia set for October 6. 

“When you look at what happens in Europe, why is it that Euro finals can have over 60,000 people in the stadium, can have fans celebrating before, during and after the match?” Jordaan said.

The campaign is seeking to encourage more South Africans to get vaccinated in order for them to be allowed to attend such events in large numbers with minimal restrictions, he said.

The launch was also attended by Deputy President David Mabuza, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa and Health Minister Joe Phaahla in Soweto.

Meanwhile, South Africa recorded 5,372 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases to 2,829,435.

Some 282 Covid-19 deaths were recorded, taking the country’s total fatalities to 83,899 since the first case was reported in March 2020. 

