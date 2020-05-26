Qatar donates urgent medical supplies to Ethiopia to fight COVID-19

Published on 26.05.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

The state of Qatar has donated 9 ton of urgent medical supplies to Ethiopia in support of the fight against coronavirus pandemic.Qatar Airways loaded a shipment of 9 tons of urgent medical supplies to support Ethiopia’s efforts to counter and contain the spread of the virus, Ethiopian Embassy in Qatar stated on Tuesday.

Head of Mission of Ethiopian Embassy in Qatar Qatar, Samia Zekaria and Director General of the Qatar Fund for Development, Khalifa Bin Jassim Al-Kwari attended the shipment.

The donation includes medical supplies such as personal protective equipment, face mask and others, it is stated.

The Ethiopian Embassy in Qatar values the donations for it comes at a critical time when Ethiopia is battling with the virus, Samia said during the shipment.

Samia added the donation shows the growing bilateral ties between Ethiopia and State of Qatar.

To date, Ethiopia reported a total of 655 cases of coronavirus, five deaths and discharged 159 patients.