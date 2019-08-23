Qatar to build kidney treatment hospital in Ethiopia

The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), a government entity in Qatar, is set to build a kidney treatment hospital in Ethiopia, APA can report Friday.The QFFD will build the hospital based on an agreement previously reached between leaders of the two nations.

QFFD announced the news while an Ethiopian delegation led by Ambassador Tebeje Berhe, Director of Middle East Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held talks with heads of the Fund on ways of commencing the construction of the proposed health facility.

During the talks held with the heads, including Deputy Director General of the Fund, Mr. Misfer Hamad Al-Shahwani, an agreement has been reached to begin the project soon, according to the Ethiopian embassy in Doha.

The project will be undertaken in two phases and $18 million has been allocated for the first phase, which includes the construction of a building and training of professionals.

Members of the delegation also held talks with heads of Qatari Health Ministry and health institutions on ways of cooperating in the health sector.

They also visited the Ethiopian community school in Doha, which is currently undergoing maintenance

.