Qatar World Cup : High Stakes for Cameroon

The Indomitable Lions will be in Qatar for their eighth World Cup. Rigobert Song’s men come with the hope of crossing the bar of the group stages, which keeps at stakes so many pools in the country.

We are a few hours away from the start of the 22nd edition of the World Cup. After more than four years of waiting, the World Cup will finally open its doors in Qatar. From 20 November to 18 December 2022, no less than thirty-two nations will take part in the tournament to conquer the planet. Among these nations, Cameroon, one of the five African teams qualified for this edition.

Currently in forty-third place in the FIFA rankings, Cameroon, which was absent from the Russian World Cup in 2018, is still angry at having only managed to get the third step of the podium during the last African Cup of Nations. Toni Conceiçao was then in charge, before Rigobert Song replaced him in March following the failure of the Can.

In Qatar, Cameroon, who narrowly qualified for the play-offs ahead of Algeria, have been drawn in Group G. In this group are Serbia, Switzerland and above all the Brazilian Seleção. An amusing statistic is that Brazil have more World Cup appearances than all three of their opponents combined. The Indomitable Lions will have to rely on victories against Switzerland and Serbia to continue in this competition.

The Indomitable Lions know what their mission will be: to threaten any opponent who gets in their way. At 46, the local coach is also the most capped player in the Cameroon team. With 137 caps to his name, Rigobert Song will be able to lead troops who want to follow in the footsteps of Samuel Eto’o, the Lions’ all-time top scorer with 56 goals.

“We will go to the World Cup not to play the extras but to play the 7 possible games and bring the trophy home”. This sentence pronounced by the president of Fecafoot, Samuel Eto’o, is enough to make you smile. If a final victory for the Indomitable Lions seems unthinkable, they are not coming to Qatar as victims of atonement. It’s not just a matter of the team’s ability to win, it’s also a matter of the team’s ability to win.

The Cameroonian team will be difficult to manoeuvre and should pose quite a few problems to the three competitors in its group. For that, Rigobert Song will be able to count on solid elements such as his trio of strikers: Bryan Mbeumo, Karl Toko Ekambi, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Vincent Aboubakar. The latter, the usual captain, playing for Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia) is in competition with the Bayern Munich centre-forward who is in great form at the moment. Cameroon’s only goal against Panana (1-1), during the last preparatory match, this Friday, November 18, 2022, he will be very expected in Doha.

In midfield, the coach will rely on Andre Zambo Anguissa. The Neapolitan is in the form of his life. Another player to watch is Christopher Wooh. The young central defender from Stade Rennais, who is very promising, could carve out a place in the starting line-up. Another big name to watch is Andre Onana. The Inter Milan goalkeeper has a great card to play. He will have to contribute to making his goals impassable.