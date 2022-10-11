Qatar World Cup: LineupStrategy Dilemma Rocks Cameroon Indomitable Lions  

Just few weeks before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Indomitable Lions team is still and unfortunately under construction. The only solution seems to be: binational players.

Rigobert Song, the manager of the Indomitable Lions is looking for the right strategy in his lineup. Though after the two preparatory matches lost against Uzbekistan (0-2), and (0-1), against South Korea, the manager said he was satisfied with his team, it is also true that the defense department, like other aspects of the game, is not trustworthy.

Back in selection after more than five years of absence, Nicolas Nkoulou, long injured at Watford FC, lacks a lot of rhythm in his legs. The central defender of Aris Salonika, in Greece, summoned to replace Ngadeu Ngadjui who has been very feverish lately, was also not very reassuring in his interventions.

In these two matches, Nicolas Nkoulou, who appeared with the national team for the first time in 2008, against South Africa, showed that he lost his vitality. Its recovery, which was for a long time one of its strong points, has become approximate. Most often it was André Onana who brought the ball out with an impressive distribution quality he has. While Nkoulou struggled to win his duels, Castelletto was hence forced to go to the coal mine alone. Hope now that Nkoulou, who is a substitute in the club, finds playing time to arrive ready for the Qatari World Cup.

On the sides, Fai Collins and Nouhou Tolo did not reassure. Used as pistons, against the White Wolves, they brought little offensively. This shows that they did not have the ideal profile to evolve in this 3-4-3 system, which is in fashion nowadays. Against South Korea, in a 4-4-2 game pattern, more in line with their skills, they expressed themselves better.

But at the World Cup, faced with the vivacity of the wingers (Vinisus Junior from Brazil for example), the Cameroonian defense will have to be very hermetic. Reinforcements coming from tough players of Sacha Boey, (Galatasaray), Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt), and Brandon Soppy, (Atalanta Bergamo) are expected. Samuel Eto’o must be very persuasive to convince these three talented Franco-Cameroonians who are in the antechamber of the Blues.

At the midfield, there are also some issues to solve. Only Olivier Ntcham, thanks to his activity, brought in some satisfaction from the last Fifa window. Witj the absence of Zambo Anguissa, shinning with the club, Napoli in Italy, the game of the Lions lacked consistency and especially creativity. Holder against Uzbekistan, Georges Mandjeck, off the radar since 2019, was behind on almost all the balls. Worn player, the defensive half of the less competitive Cypriot club of Nea Salamis Famagusta, can no longer bring much to the Lions.

The “banned” of the last Afcon, Yvan Neyo, and Lea Sidiki should have a second chance. Adrien Tameze, who has an outstanding performance with Hellas Verona, also dreams of the World Cup. Courted by Samuel Eto’o on the eve of Can 2019, the former Nice player had awkwardly asked for time for reflection… But Oum Gwet and Martin Hongla are irregular in the club.

During these two friendlies, the Lions also showed shortcomings in the offensive vibe, with only three shots on target. Moumi Ngamaleu, eccentric on the left side, where Toko Ekambi usually plays, absent because of an injury, was limited to defensive tasks. Technically very limited, he was never able to outflank his opponents in two games.

In this position, the technical staff would benefit from trying Georges Kevin Nkoudou who is more impactful. On the front of the attack, where Bryan Mbeumo is one of the rare satisfactions, Léandre Tawamba and Jean Pierre Nsamé, being very heavy, it is not late to convince Hugo Ekitiké (PSG) and or Youssoupha Moukoko (Dortmund).

Finally, there is a man everyone is talking about and who has been at the heart of the debates during this Fifa period, it is manager Rigobert Song, who is struggling to imprint a conquering play-style for the Lions; although there was a slight improvement in terms of ball possession against South Korea.

After an experimental 3-4-3 game plan against Uzbekistan, Lion’s technical boss returned to his best feelings by choosing a 4-4-2 system, ahead of South Korea, but the observation remained the same: the game of Cameroon lacks automatism, creativity, defensive solidity (three goals conceded) and above all offensive efficiency (only three shots on target). Vast project about forty days before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, of which President Samuel Eto’o dreams of reaching the final.