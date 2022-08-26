Qatar World Cup Preparation: Cameroon Knows Its Opponents

As part of the preparation for the 2022 World Cup, Cameroon will face South Korea and Uzbekistan.

As the FIFA international window comes up in September 2022, Indomitable Lions have the opportunity to get set for the upcoming 2022 World Cup. The team trained by Rigobert Song will play two friendly matches. Cameroon’s opponents are South Korea and Uzbekistan, two countries in Asia respectively ranked 28th and 77th in the current FIFA rankings for August.

Korea Football Federation made it official this Thursday, August 25, 2022, on its Instagram account. The match will be played on September 27, 2022, at Seoul WC Stadium. But before that, the Cameroon national team will have to face Uzbekistan on September 23, 2022. The Uzbek Federation made it known in an information note published this Thursday, August 25, 2022, on its site. This meeting will be played at Goyang Stadium, still in South Korea.

If South Korea seems to be a tough opponent, Uzbekistan is also a good sparring partner. This country has been faultless since the start of 2022 by winning all its matches: 2-0, against Thailand; 4-0, ahead of the Republic of the Maldives, 3-0, against Sri Lanka; 4-2 ahead of Uganda, and 4-1 against Kyrgyzstan. A somewhat formidable opponent for our Lions, although the White Wolves have never played in the final phase of the World Cup.

These different encounters are preparatory for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and should mark real evaluation tests for Rigobert Song and his men. As a reminder, in the World Cup, Cameroon will evolve in group G with Brazil, Switzerland, and Serbia.