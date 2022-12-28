Qatari volleyball club sign Rwandan ace

Published on 28.12.2022 at 14h21 by APA News

Rwanda left-side hitter Wickliffe Dusenge has joined Qatari volleyball outfit Al-Wakrah Sport Club on a one-year deal, sources revealed.Before joining the the Middle-East club, the 23-year-old has been featuring for local outfit Gisagara Volleyball Club (South).

Dusenge has previously played for the likes of Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and APR in Rwanda, Egyptian side Tala’ea El Gaish, in addition to featuring for the senior men’s national volleyball team.

After performing well for the national team during the African Nations Championships that took place in Kigali in September 2021, the volleyball youngster attracted interest from Tala’ea El Gaish Volleyball Club in Egypt.

In October, he signed for the club and played for them on a one-year deal.