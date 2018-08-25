Quality healthcare a must for all – Ramaphosa

South Africa must move beyond the era of exclusively preserving quality healthcare for those with deep pockets, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.Addressing the Stakeholder Consultative Meeting on the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme on Friday in Pretoria, the president said the scheme was meant to ensure all South Africans received the quality health services they needed without the imposition of financial hardship on them.

“The NHI is therefore also fundamentally about social justice. Providing universal and quality health care for all is not only a matter of moral principle. It is also a financially responsible decision that will save a lot of money while keeping our people healthier,” Ramaphosa said.

He said South Africa needed to build on the strengths of the public health system as it had helped improve the life expectancy rate, successfully turned the tide in the battle against HIV and Aids as well as rolled out a massive health infrastructure across the country.

“Our people should be able to access a comprehensive range of health services, including prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and others. These services – no matter who is providing them – should be of good quality,” he said.

According to the president, South Africa spends R420 billion or 8.5 percent of domestic funding on healthcare.

“This is more than any other middle-income country, and it is very close to advanced economies such as the United Kingdom and Canada. We have decided to cover the whole country on an incremental basis,” Ramaphosa said.

This meant that from 2019, once the bill is passed, South Africa will start to incrementally implement the NHI and by 2025 everyone will be covered, he added.