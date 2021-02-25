Rabat and Madrid talk up bilateral ties

Moroccan Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita and his Spanish counterpart, Arancha Gonzalez Laya have hailed what they called excellent bilateral relations between Rabat and Madrid.During Tuesday’s virtual meeting, the two parties also highlighted the resilience of bilateral relations, a statement from the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said.

With a view to holding the high-level meeting as soon as sanitary conditions allow it, the two ministers agreed to strengthen sectoral cooperation especially in the economic, cultural and educational spheres.

Both parties also urged the two countries to seize the opportunities offered in the context of the post-Covid-19 situation, as strategic partners, to capitalize on their interdependency.

The agenda of the meeting also covered regional issues of common interest in the Maghreb, the Sahel and the Euro-Mediterranean area, the same statement said.