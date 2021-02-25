International › APA

Happening now

Rabat and Madrid talk up bilateral ties

Published on 25.02.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Moroccan Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita and his Spanish counterpart, Arancha Gonzalez Laya have hailed what they called excellent bilateral relations between Rabat and Madrid.During Tuesday’s virtual meeting, the two parties also highlighted the resilience of bilateral relations, a statement from the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said.

With a view to holding the high-level meeting as soon as sanitary conditions allow it, the two ministers agreed to strengthen sectoral cooperation especially in the economic, cultural and educational spheres.

Both parties also urged the two countries to seize the opportunities offered in the context of the post-Covid-19 situation, as strategic partners, to capitalize on their interdependency.

The agenda of the meeting also covered regional issues of common interest in the Maghreb, the Sahel and the Euro-Mediterranean area, the same statement said.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top