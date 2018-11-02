Rabat, Nouakchott look to revitalize ties

Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nasser Bourita, expressed a mutual desire to create strong dynamic bilateral relations with Mauritania.“There is a common desire of His Majesty the King (Mohammed VI) and His Excellency the President of the Republic (of Mauritania) to boost our relations to the level they deserve,” he said while emerging from a meeting with Mauritanian leader Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz in Nouakchott in Friday.

The head of Moroccan diplomacy said he was carrying a message of King Mohamed VI to Ould Abdel Aziz about “bilateral relations and the situation in the region.”

He also announced “important transformations that will take place in the future as part of this dynamic relation desired by His Majesty the King and His Excellency the President of the Republic.”

According to him, the Mauritanian leader presented a vision of the situation in the region based on his country’s experience and pioneering role in many areas.