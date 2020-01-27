Rabies outbreak kills two in Botswana

At least two people have died after contracting rabies from infected dogs in the resort town of Maun in the north of Botswana, APA learned on Monday.The Director in the Department of veterinary services, Dr Letlhogile Modisa said they have recorded a number of cases of rabies in Maun and have so far vaccinated more than 15 thousand dogs and cats in the area.

The head of the District Health Management Team (DHMT) in the area, Dr Malebogo Kebabonye they have recorded two cases in which two people died after contracting the disease and advised members of the public to be on high alert.

“As we declare the state of alert, our wish is for people to know that their interaction with dogs might lead to death. We have isolated those who have been infected from other patients in an effort to contain the disease,” she said.

For his part, Dr Odirile Thololwane of the Department of Veterinary Services said the outbreak was a result of the drought that ravaged the southern African nation last year.

“Domestic animals contracted the disease from wild animals as they interacted in search of something to feed on,” he said.