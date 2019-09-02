International › APA

Raging fire guts businesses in rural Rwanda

Published on 02.09.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

A fire gutted a large commercial building in Rusizi, a district in southwestern Rwanda late on Monday the whole interior charred and smoking from the blaze, a senior local administrative official in the region confirmed to APA in Kigali.The Mayor of Rusizi district, Ephrem Kayumba said the intense fire severely damaged and  destroyed the building in Kamembe city.

It took approximately 20 firefighters to get the fire under control. 

They had it extinguished in about an hour, reports said.

An eyewitness told APA that he saw two people running from the area shortly before the flames erupted.

No injuries were reported from the fire, the cause of which is under investigation.

The  disaster occurred a month after a similar accident where a dozen bar and restaurant businesses in Nyabugogo, a suburb of Kigali city incurred severe losses due to a fire outbreak.

According to the  Police, the fire outbreak becomes the fourth of its kind in a range of  just two months with traders in two workshops falling victims.(

