Rains bring relief to S/Africa’s drought-ravaged areas

Heavy rainfall in the past month has brought relief in most parts of South Africa whose main tourist city of Cape Town was on the brink of a serious water shortage, a weekly report on dam levels indicated on Thursday.The report, released by the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, showed that the average dam levels have increased from 80.6 percent last week to 81.8 percent this week.

“Most parts of the country have experienced significant rains over the past month but the Western Cape Province remains on the throes of a devastating drought,” the report noted.

Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre on Monday issued a warning for heavy downpours that may lead to localised flooding within the city and its environs.

On 18 April 2018, the ministry released five million cubic litres of water from the Berg River Dam to Misverstand Dam.

Water was released from the Berg River via a pipe that leads to the Wemmershoek control works, where a total of 5.066 million cubic metres was released over a 10-day period.

Misverstand Dam supplies municipalities in the west coast, including Cape Town, with water for domestic, industrial and agricultural use.

The release of water was stopped in February after agricultural users in both Upper Berg and Lower Berg areas reached their restricted quota for 2016/17 irrigation season.

The Cape Town Dams System, with six dams serving mainly the Mother City, has decreased from 20.5 to 19.7 percent. The system was at 23 percent at the same time last year.

The Vaal Dam decreased from 106.87 percent last week to 105.7 percent. The Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), consisting of 14 dams and serving mainly Gauteng Province, Sasol and Eskom increased from 90.1 to 90.3 percent.

The Algoa System with five dams serving Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape Province decreased from 24.2 to 23.9 percent. Last year, the system was recorded at 41.6 percent.

In the Eastern Cape, the Amathole System which has six dams that serve the city of East London remained unchanged at 92.4 percent. Bridle Drift Dam stands at 81.9 percent, while Nahoon and Laing Dams have hit 94.5 percent.

In the North West Province, the Rustenburg Dam decreased by one percent from 92.4 to 91.3 percent. Hartbeespoort Dam went down from 98.6 to 97.8 percent while Johan Neser near Taung rose to 92.7 percent.

The Umgeni Dam System in KwaZulu-Natal Province with five dams that serve eThekwini and Msunduzi in Pietermaritzburg, increased from 78.1 to 79 percent. The system was at 62.6 percent in the same period last year, according to the report.

Midmar Dam decreased by a fraction from 100.6 to 100.5 percent while Inanda increased slightly from 76.3 to 76.8 percent, it said.

EThekwini and its metropolis received widespread rains in the past week, the report said, prompting the Metropolitan Council to review its water restrictions that were imposed two years ago.

The Northern Cape Province is at 87.3 percent this week, an increase of 5.7 percent from 81.6 percent last week, while Boegoeberg is at 122.1 percent, an increase from 108.4 percent last week, the report said.

In the northern Limpopo Province, the average dam levels decreased from 77.2 to 76.7 percent. Mokolo Dam is at 88.8 percent, Nandoni Dam is down from 101.4 to 95.9 percent and De Hoop Dam is at 95.1 percent.

The average dam levels in Mpumalanga Province are stable at 82.3 percent. Last year, at the same time, the province was at 79.2 percent. Witbank Dam at Emalahleni town is at 99.8 percent, while Bronkhorstspruit Dam rose to a staggering 102 percent, the report added.